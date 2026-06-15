India News | Telangana CM Reviews Success of Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the state Planning Department to submit a report on the implementation of the promises made at every Assembly constituency level.

During a review of the successful Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika conducted between March 16 and June 12 across the state, the Chief Minister inquired about the status of promises made to the public during his district tours and government events since assuming office.

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Stating that the specialised programme has brought the people-centric government closer to the public, the CM also inquired about the department-wise initiatives and the outcomes achieved till the day.

Rajya Sabha MP Vem Narendar Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP CV Anand, Principal Secretary to the CMO Seshadri, and senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting. During the session, all departments submitted reports detailing the activities they had undertaken from the district level down to the village level.

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CM Reddy commended the departments which actively participated in the 99-day action plan and recalled his earlier directive to senior officials, ranging from Principal Secretaries to District Collectors, to conduct field visits every month.

The Chief Secretary was ordered to submit a report identifying the officials and District Collectors who failed to undertake the field visits. The Chief Minister also directed that an explanation be provided immediately as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for not embarking on field visits. The CM warned that officials failing to comply with government directives would not be tolerated.

CM Revanth Reddy noted that some departments had not adequately highlighted the initiatives launched under the 'Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika' programme.

The Chief Minister emphasised that all departments should ensure sufficient publicity for their activities and directed the concerned senior officials to take responsibility for this task. Officials were advised to regularly communicate the good work they have done to the public through media and digital media channels.

The CM stressed that the officials should record feedback received from public representatives and the general public during various programmes and instructed the respective departments to resolve issues raised in villages. The documentation of all development works undertaken, foundation stones laid and assets created over the past three months was also a must.

CM Revanth Reddy instructed Panchayat Raj officials to immediately prepare a list of villages which do not have Gram Panchayat buildings and to formulate an action plan for constructing new buildings. The installation of solar power plants on all school buildings, implementation of a facial recognition system across all levels of the education and healthcare sectors, the attendance system followed by all employees, ranging from schools and colleges to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and major hospitals like Osmania and Gandhi hospital, was also reviewed in the meeting.

Further, the CM ordered immediate district-wise reviews of the 'Praja Palana' progress plan and directed that a senior IAS officer be appointed as a Special Officer for each district and sent there from the state level.

These Special Officers, in coordination with the respective District Collectors, will review the special programs conducted over the 99-day period, government-led development works, and public feedback on various schemes. The officials were instructed to release district-wise progress reports, compile details regarding government-implemented schemes, the beneficiaries' list and development works undertaken by the people's government at the district, constituency, mandal, and village level. All the information should be made available on a dashboard. (ANI)

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