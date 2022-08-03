Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate the state Police Integrated Command and Control Centre here on Thursday.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the inaugural event, an official release said. The centre would be a unique one in the entire country, Reddy said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said the Integrated Command and Control Centre of Telangana is a green building.

The solar panels will generate 0.5 mega watts (MW) and recycled material has been used for construction, a release from Hyderabad police said.

The 6.42 lakh square feet structure has five towers. Tower-A with 20 storeys will house the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and Tower-B will be the Technology Fusion Tower with all backups relating to Dial-100, SHE safety, Cyber and Narcotics, Crimes, Incubation centre, etc., it said.

Tower-C will house an auditorium and the Tower-D will have a media and training centre. Tower-E will have the Command Control and Data Centre for multi-department coordination, CCTV monitoring, war room and receiving room.

The structure will also have a helipad for emergency operations. The building will also house a museum showcasing history of Telangana Police and a 360-degree viewing gallery, the release added.

