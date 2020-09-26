Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Saturday that he would launch the Dharani Portal on the forthcoming Dussera and asked the officials to keep the software, hardware and bandwidth of the Dharani website ready before the launch.

In a statement his office said, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to launch Dharani Portal on the forthcoming Dussera. Since people regard Vijayadasami day as an auspicious day to start new programmes and activities, the CM would launch the Dharani Portal on the festival day.

"The CM has instructed the officials concerned to complete all the works related to the Dharani Portal by Vijayadasami day. He wanted the officials keep the software, hardware and bandwidth of the Dharani portal ready before the launch," the statement added.

He also asked Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars, Sub Registrars to be given required training on the changed registration procedure, complete the mutations at the earliest and update details online on the portal.

The CM further announced that registration rates would be fixed survey number-wise across the state and that registrations would be done as per the fixed rates, the CMO added.

"Since Dharani Portal is going to be launched on Dussera, registrations would also begin on the same day. Prior to this, no registration or any other related revenue activities would be allowed," it further said. (ANI)

