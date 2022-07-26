Hyderabad, Jul 26 (PTI) In a bid to improve public services, the Telangana government has computerised all the services of the Transport Department and citizens are provided with services by following the citizen's charter, an official release said on Tuesday.

As many as 59 citizen services are made online with a provision to make online payment and slot system is followed for all services. On an average, 33,000 transactions take place every day in the transport offices of the state, it said.

The Transport Department plays a key role in issuing driving licences, registration of vehicles, issue of permits, collection of tax, enforcement of vehicle violations and promotion of road safety.

The total vehicle strength in Telangana as on July 21 was around 1.47 crore and the revenue collected this year so far is Rs 1,615 crore against Rs 868 crore last year, the release said.

The Transport Department collects revenues through issuance of driving licences, registration of motor vehicles, permits and taxes.

Computerisation has enabled faster access, greater transparency and accountability. To further increase the transparency in service delivery, the department has decided to rely more on m-governance through a project called 'Anywhere Anytime Online Services' in Transport Department wherein the citizen who wants to avail certain services need not visit the RTO.

Further, RTA application has been integrated with T-App folio which is a mobile app developed by the state government for citizen services.

