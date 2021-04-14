Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday sought immediate intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stop the distribution of money, liquor allegedly by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency which is going to by-polls on April 17.

In his letter addressed to Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said that even in the recent MLC elections from Graduates' Constituencies last month, the ruling TRS party had resorted to the huge distribution of cash and liquor.

"It was so rampant that the TRS cadre was openly distributing approximately Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 per vote and liquor for several days before the election and also on polling day near the polling booths itself," the Congress leader alleged.

"Despite my written complaints (with evidence) to CEO of Telangana and district officials with videos of TRS leaders distributing money, no action was taken. It is widely perceived that the ruling TRS party may have spent more than Rs.100 crores in each MLC constituency. The same situation is now continuing in the ongoing Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-election (polling on 17th April 2021) in Telangana," the letter stated.

He further alleged that Sarpanches and other elected representatives of the congress party are being purchased by TRS party leaders from outside.

The Congress leader said that there is a chance of the spread of the COVID-19 as thousands of people from local and other places are camping in the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency.

"Many non-locals are already camping in the constituency, he said that all non-locals should be asked to leave the constituency immediately. Thousands of vehicles that are being used for campaigning now in the by-election without permission and not being accounted for in TRS candidate's expenditure register should be seized," Reddy said.

He further requested that Central forces must check posts and check all vehicles for cash and liquor.

"The ECI to make sure that the Covid-19 guidelines should be followed in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao public meeting on 14 April and requested that the borders of this constituency must be sealed off to restrict outsiders from entering the constituency," he added.

He further alleged that the CEO and Joint CEO of Telangana, the district officials and the returning officer of this election are not doing enough to ensure a free and fair election in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly by-elections. Unless the ECI intervenes in an urgent and effective manner, the by-election will not be free or fair, he added. (ANI)

