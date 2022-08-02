Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) In a setback to the Congress in Telangana, MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party and also his post.

Reddy, MLA from Munugode near Nalgonda, said he would seek time from Legislative Assembly Speaker to submit his resignation.

Attacking the ruling TRS for its alleged anti-people rule, he said he is quitting as MLA to open the eyes of the government as it has not ensured development of constituencies of opposition MLAs.

His resignation is for the development of his constituency, he told reporters Tuesday night.

He said he would consult his followers, well-wishers and family members to decide which party to join and whether to contest the by-poll following his resignation.

Rajagopal Reddy, who maintained that he had respect for the Congress and party chief Sonia Gandhi, however, said only the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, can end the atrocious rule of TRS.

Rajagopal Reddy's announcement put an end to protracted speculation that he would quit the Congress and as MLA and join the BJP.

Media reports claimed that he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi recently and that victory in the inevitable by-poll would give a boost to BJP in the state.

Rajagopal Reddy is an influential leader from Nalgonda district who had served as MP and MLC earlier.

His elder brother Venkata Reddy is a sitting Congress Lok Sabha member.

Asked if his brother Venkata Reddy would follow him, Rajagopal Reddy said his brother would act as per his (Venkata Reddy) own ideas.

Venkata Reddy would speak for himself, he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that Rajagopal Reddy is switching sides out of business considerations.

He said Congress convened a meeting on August 5 at Munugode to gear up the party for by-elections. The meeting would be attended by all major Congress leaders in the state, Revanth Reddy told reporters in Delhi Tuesday night.

