Sircilla (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Telangana constructed the Kaleshwaram project to overcome the famine conditions so that water is available in abundance in any season, said the state's Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that the Sircilla district became the main centre for water for Telangana after the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. He emphasised that there should not be any water-related issue in the combined Karimnagar Assembly segments including Sircilla.

After participating in several programmes in Sircilla on Sunday, Rao held a review meeting on the irrigation projects of the combined Karimnagar district with officials.

Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, R and B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar were also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "To divert Godavari River waters to Telangana cultivated lands, projects constructed based on Pranahitha like Kaleshwaram project, reservoirs are giving good results. With many difficulties, irrigation water is lifted and made Telangana a fertile soil. There is a need to utilize to the optimal level Godavari River waters not only from Pranahitha but also from upper Yellampally where the water is available."

"At the time of famine, the importance of the Kaleshwaram project will be understood. We have constructed the Kaleshwaram project to overcome the famine conditions. We have made arrangements so that water is available in abundance in any season including the famine conditions. Now we have water available in our hands. How we utilize the water depends on our intelligence," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that after lifting water and filling up of the reservoirs, in districts like Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad and Khammam, which are in the Godavari Basin, there should not be any problem for irrigation water.

He said it is not right for Karimnagar to suffer for water when it had a pot of water on its head. He added, Upper Maneru is a boon to Karimnagar and it should be restored back to its old glory. (ANI)

