Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Medchal Special operation team (SOT) and police arrested 14 persons after a raid was conducted on a professional gaming base which was run by a seeds scientist at Kandlakoya here on Sunday.

The police have seized Rs. 53,510 cash, 13 cell phones, 36 sets of playing cards, and gambling plastic coins worth Rs. 61,620.

SOT police, Cyberabad said, "The main accused known as Pegineni Rajesh, who is working as a Senior Scientist in a private seeds company has been making money illegally by conducting illegal professional gambling for the last three years. He used to conduct around 50 games each day and used to take Rs. 1000 as the organizer commission."

Police said that the arrested accused are Pegineni Rajesh, Thota Srinivas, Porapati Vasubabu, Thalasila Venkat Rao, Unnava Prasanna Shankar, Kota Balaraju, Tokati Shankar, PS Vijay Kumar Verma, M Madhav Reddy, B Yadagiri, P Ramana Kumar, K Hemant Rayudu, K Ramaraju and Peddineni Pawan Kumar. An accused Rajendra is absconding.

"The police have seized Rs. 53,510 cash, Rs. 61,620 worth of plastic gambling coins, and 13 cell phones worth Rs. 65,000. The total seized property is worth Rs. 1,80,130," SOT police added.

Medchal police are investigating the case. (ANI)

