Mulugu (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Telangana Drugs Control Administration raided a quack's clinic at Medaram Village in Mulugu District of the State and seized drugs stocked for sale. The DCA said that its team recovered 35 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, and analgesics, from his clinic.

"Drugs Control Administration officials raided the premises of a quack/unqualified practitioner, Gadam Manoj, near Haritha Kakatiya Hotel, Medaram Village, Tadvai Mandal, Mulugu District, on 8th April 2025. The practitioner was conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic," DCA said in a press release.

"During the raid, DCA officials detected 35 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, etc., stocked at the premises without a drug license. Physician's Samples were also found. The worth of the stock seized is Rs. 18,000," it added.

DCA officials detected several 'antibiotics', viz., cefixime, Cefpodoxime, Amoxycillin, etc., at the clinic during the raids. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of 'Antimicrobial Resistance'.

Officials found 'steroids' viz. Dexamethasone at the clinic of the quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health.

P. Pavani, the Drugs Inspector at Bhupalpally, carried out the raid under the supervision of Dr. G. Rajyalakshmi, the Assistant Director at Warangal.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders, said the DCA.

Wholesalers/Dealers who supply medicines to unqualified persons who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action will be taken against such Wholesalers/Dealers. Wholesalers/Dealers shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them.

Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, issues drug licenses for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Stocking drugs for sale without a drug license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years. (ANI)

