Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): Earth Hour will be observed throughout Telangana on March 23 by switching off the power in government offices, iconic monuments, and institutions.

The earth hour will be observed from 8:30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash for Query Case: Lokpal Asks CBI To Probe Cash-for-Query Allegation Against TMC Leader.

Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary Environment, Forest Science and Technology on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials and members of the World Wide Fund for Nature and reviewed the arrangements to be made to implement Earth Hour which will be observed throughout the state.

Prasad appealed to individuals across the state to participate as it is very essential and can make a difference and make a positive impact.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Challenges in Delhi High Court All ED Summons in Liquor Scam, Hearing on March 20.

A poster on Earth Hour was released on the occasion.

Earth Hour is a global grassroots movement initiated to raise awareness about the state of our environment and the significant impact of our daily power consumption.

The movement encourages individuals, organizations and communities to turn off all non-essential lights for one hour as a symbol of their commitment to the planet and the power of individual change. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)