Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown storing movie sets in Nandipalli village of Rangareddy district, leading to damages worth Rs 7 lakhs, said officials on Friday.

Firefighters swiftly responded, bringing the blaze under control, and no casualties were reported in the fire incident.

According to fire officials, Maheshwaram, "A fire broke out at a movie shooting decoration sets godown in Nandipalli village of Maheshwaram mandal this evening around 4:30 PM. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the estimated loss is around Rs 7 lakhs."

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

