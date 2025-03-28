Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): A fire broke out at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, Telangana, with three fire vehicles immediately reaching the spot and controlling the blaze, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred on March 27.

However, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

"A fire broke out at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda yesterday around 6:00 pm. Three fire vehicles rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation," the district fire official said. (ANI)

