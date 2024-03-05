Medchal Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at an agricultural pesticide godown in Medchal Malkajgiri district of Telangana, an official said.

The incident took place on Monday night.

Five fire tenders reached the spot immediately and doused the fire.

According to the District Fire Officer (DFO), Nageshwar Rao, the fire broke out at Srikara Biotech agriculture pesticides godown in Nacharam in Mechal Malkajgiri district. The security of the godown informed the Fire department about the incident last night.

There are no casualties except for the property loss, the officer added.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on February 20, a fire broke out in the Karimnagar area of Telangana in which approximately 20 huts were damaged, a fire service official said.

The blaze, reported around 10:50 am, also triggered the explosion of 4-5 gas cylinders, Karimnagar District Fire Officer (DFO), T Venkanna, said, adding the fire tenders successfully doused the blaze. (ANI)

