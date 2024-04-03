Fire breaks out owing to a blast at SB Organics Limited on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): A fire broke out owing to a blast at SB Organics Limited at Chandur village of Sangareddy district on Wednesday. Five people were seriously injured in this incident, police officials said.

Fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire.

Inspector of Hadnoor police station said, "A fire broke out from a blast at SB Oraganics private limited, a chemical factory. Five people are seriously injured in this incident. More details are awaited."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

