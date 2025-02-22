Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a timber depot in Karmangath under Saroornagar police station limits in Rangareddy district on Friday night.

Fire department personnel responded promptly after receiving the call and rushed to the spot.

"We received a fire call around 11:07 pm. A total of three fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. The cause of the fire and loss of assets is yet to be known," Fire official Srenaiah told ANI.

The owner of the timber depot told reporters that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit.

"Today, we closed the shop at 8:00 pm after completing our daily work, which ends at 7:30 pm. However, due to a short circuit, a fire broke out. We have stock worth around Rs80-85 lakhs in the shop, but the extent of the damage has not been determined yet," the owner said.

The owner further mentioned, "Around 9:00 pm, I was informed about the fire through a phone call. We tried to control the flames using gas cylinders and managed to control some of them. Fortunately, fire officials responded promptly, and the fire is now completely under control." (ANI)

