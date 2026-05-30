India News | Telangana: Fire Engulfs Private Travel Bus on Vijayawada Highway; None Hurt

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], May 30 (ANI): A private travel bus was completely gutted after catching fire on the Vijayawada National Highway near Pedha Kaparthi in Chityal Mandal of Nalgonda district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Hyderabad towards Andhra Pradesh when the fire broke out at around 3 AM. Passengers noticed the blaze and immediately evacuated the vehicle.

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No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

A fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. However, the bus was extensively damaged in the incident.

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A fire official said the bus caught fire while in motion on the highway and was engulfed in flames before emergency services reached the location. The official said all passengers got off safely after noticing the fire.

According to a fire official present at the scene, "A fire broke out in a moving private travel bus in the early morning hours around 3:00 AM today. The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh when it caught fire on the Vijayawada National Highway near Pedha Kaparthi in Chityal Mandal, Nalgonda district. The passengers got off after noticing the fire. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the blaze, but the bus was completely damaged by the flames. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be known."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a godown inside a commercial building at the Masab Tank main road in Hyderabad on Friday.

Three firefighting vehicles rushed to the scene to douse the flames. Local police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are also present at the site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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