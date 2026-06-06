India News | Telangana Girl Studying in US Critically Injured After Falling from 25 Feet at Chicago Metro Station; Family Seeks Govt Help

Mancherial (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): A 22-year-old student from Mancherial, Telangana, residing in the United States, has suffered critical head injuries after falling from 25 feet at a metro station in Chicago on the way back home from her college.

The injured has been identified as Spandana, a student at the University of Illinois in Chicago. She is in critical condition after the fall.

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Spandana is pursuing her MS and is currently in her second year at the University of Illinois in Chicago. She sustained serious head injuries in the fall and is receiving treatment. Her family is seeking help from the Union government as well as the Telangana State government.

The victim's father, Srinivas, shared his ordeal, saying that he sent Spandana to the United States after taking a loan of over Rs 10 lakh. He said that the family is facing financial issues as he works as a cab driver and does not have adequate money or a passport to reach the injured daughter, urging the central, the Telangana State government, and local people for help.

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"My daughter, Spandana, 22, went to the US to complete her MS. She is in her second year at the University of Illinois in Chicago. While she was going home from college, she fell 25 feet down the steps at a metro station and sustained a serious head injury. We learned about the incident from her friends. I don't have a passport, and I work as a cab driver. Her roommates are taking care of her and have asked me to come there, but I don't have the money or a passport. We are requesting help from the Union and state governments. Her condition is serious. She went to the US in 2025 to complete her MS. We are facing financial issues and have met our local MLA for help. I request the people of Telangana and others to help us. I sent my daughter abroad by taking on debts of more than Rs 10 lakh," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)