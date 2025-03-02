Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Telangana government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have proposed opening a Young India Police School in Manchirevula of the RR district to cater to the needs of the children of police and uniformed personnel who, due to their work schedules, are unable to focus on their education, officials said on Saturday.

50 per cent of the admissions are reserved for uniformed personnel, and the remaining 50 per cent will be open to the public.

The fee structure will be different for the various categories of home guards to ASI ranks, SI to Addl SP rank, IPS, and the Open category, and it will be very affordable.

CM Reddy also released the brochure and launched the website, announcing the opening of admissions into the school.

The team of officers led by CV Anand has been working day and night for the last two months to make it a reality.

All government permissions, lease deeds, MOUs, principal, GM, and teachers recruitment, and the basic infrastructural works have been completed or are in progress.

The CM will open the school on March 31, 2025. (ANI)

