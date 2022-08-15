Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday hosted the customary 'At Home' at Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Independence Day.

State High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other dignitaries attended the function, official sources said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the event.

The relations between the Governor and the TRS government have not been too cordial as Soundararajan had earlier complained of protocol allegedly not being followed during her visits.

