Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is closely monitoring the rescue operations in Nagarkurnool, where a tunnel collapse has trapped six to eight workers.

According to the Raj Bhavan Press Secretary, the governor spoke to the District Collector. He was briefed on the ongoing efforts to rescue workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

The District Collector provided updates on the rescue operations, informing that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Army, and experts are actively engaged at the site.

Jishnu Dev Varma has directed the authorities to make all-out efforts to ensure the safe return of those trapped in the tunnel. He has also emphasised the need to expedite the rescue operations and instructed officials to keep him regularly informed of the developments, said the statement.

Meanwhile, Srinivas Reddy, General Manager of Rescue at Singareni Collieries, highlighted the challenges posed by the incident. "We inspected the spot yesterday and today, and the water has filled up to 11 kilometres. There is less chance of the victims coming out, but we are trying our best efforts to bring out the workers who are trapped under the tunnel," he told ANI.

According to a statement from the defence authorities, the incident took place on Saturday morning near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool District when a section of the tunnel's roof, approximately three metres long, collapsed.

At least six to eight workers are feared to be trapped. Rescue operations are being conducted in coordination with teams from Telangana and Andhra Sub Areas.

The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Bison Division from Secunderabad has been deployed to assist in the rescue. Army medical teams and engineers are utilizing high-capacity pumping systems, armoured hoses, excavators, JCBs, and bulldozers to clear debris and facilitate safe evacuation.

The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, the eight remained trapped. (ANI)

