Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth' initiative, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said it is a great initiative for the youth, and every youngster should come up with innovative ideas.

"The Prime Minister is taking forward the message of Viksit Bharat-developed India towards the youngsters. Every student from the universities, from Telangana, and all over the country is going to take part. Their innovative ideas are going to be taken by the government, and they are going to be contributed to with certificates," Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

Soundararajan also encouraged all the vice-chancellors and academicians to motivate the children to bring forward their ideas.

"The innovative ideas of the youth are going to be taken by the government, and they are going to be contributed to with certificates. And they will have the pride that they took part in the transformation of the great Bharat," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' on Monday via video conferencing. During the program, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Vice Chancellors of Universities, Heads of Institutes and faculty members in workshops organized at Raj Bhawans across the country to mark the beginning of this initiative.

"This is the period in the history of India when the country is going to take a quantum jump. There are examples of many such countries around us, which have developed themselves by taking such a quantum jump in a given time. That is why I say that this is the right time for India. We have to take advantage of every moment of this immortal time. We must not lose even a single moment" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a video address.

Further PM Modi said that in line with this vision, a section of 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' has been launched under the My Government portal that will provide a platform for the youth of the country to contribute ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. In this section, suggestions under five different categories can be given and the best of 10 suggestions will be awarded. (ANI)

