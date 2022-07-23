Hyderabad, Jul 23 (PTI) The Telangana government on Saturday formed 13 new mandals out of various districts as part of governance reforms to take the administration closer to the people.

The 13 mandals (administrative units) include Gundumal and Kothapalle in Narayanpet district, Dudyal mandal in Vikarabad district, Koukuntla in Mahabubnagar district, Aloor and Donkeshwar in Nizamabad district, Saloora mandal in Nizamabad district, Seerole mandal in Mahabubabad district.

They also include Gattuppal mandal in Nalgonda district, Nizampet mandal in Sangareddy district, Dongli mandal in Kamareddy district and Endapally and Bheemaram mandals in Jagtial district, an official release said.

As part of administrative reforms, the state government had earlier increased the number of districts from 10 to 33.

