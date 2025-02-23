Nagarkurnool (Telangana)[India], February 23(ANI): Telangana's Irrigation and Civil Supply Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Sunday stated that the government is making all-out efforts to rescue the eight workers trapped inside the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool.

He stated that the State government, Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies are working together to ensure a swift and safe rescue. According to the Irrigation and Civil Supply Minister's office, dewatering operations have begun, and oxygen is being continuously pumped into the tunnel to sustain the trapped workers.

"We have reviewed the relief operations with the Army, Navy, and NDRF representatives. The government is putting in all possible efforts to save the eight lives inside the tunnel. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is personally monitoring the situation, and the entire administration is on high alert," Uttam Kumar Reddy said while inspecting the rescue operations.

The minister further informed that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke to the Chief Minister and expressed their full support for the rescue efforts. Rahul Gandhi called the Chief Minister today for an update, while Prime Minister Modi also spoke to him earlier, assuring all necessary assistance, said in a statement.

Minister Uttam stated that the situation at the accident site is critical, and water inflow is hampering rescue operations. Measures are being taken to prevent waterlogging, and alternative solutions are being explored to clear the mud and debris inside the tunnel.

"The natural rock formations in the tunnel became loose, which caused sudden water and mud inflow, filling about 12-13 feet of the tunnel. This is a highly challenging situation, and technical experts are working round the clock to resolve the crisis," he explained.

The minister mentioned that getting heavy machinery into the tunnel is difficult due to the terrain, but officials are working on alternate methods to remove the debris. The Irrigation Department, Disaster Response Teams, and Defense personnel coordinate efforts, with oxygen continuously pumped inside and motors deployed for dewatering.

Since the incident occurred, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the government has been actively engaged in rescue efforts. He personally rushed to the accident site on Saturday, held consultations with disaster relief teams, Army officials, and engineering experts, and ensured the immediate deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams.

On Saturday night, Uttam Kumar Reddy met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to review the rescue strategy. He also held a teleconference with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Irrigation Department Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja, and NDRF and SDRF officials to assess progress and issue further instructions.

The minister returned to the site on Sunday morning, where he conducted a high-level review meeting with engineering officials and the contracting agency responsible for the tunnel project.

His colleague, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, was also present at the accident site to supervise certain rescue operations.

As per the statement, Reddy strongly condemned the BRS leadership for attempting to politicise the SLBC tunnel incident instead of supporting the rescue efforts. He held the previous BRS government responsible for neglecting the SLBC project for over a decade, which, he said, may have contributed to the accident.

"The previous BRS government ignored this project for ten years, and now they are trying to shift the blame. It is laughable that those who prioritised commissions over project execution are now pointing fingers. Tunnel construction always carries the risk of leakages, and similar incidents occurred under the BRS rule as well. Instead of offering solutions, they are engaging in baseless political criticism," he stated.

The minister emphasised that rescue operations remain the government's top priority and urged BRS leaders to stop engaging in petty politics during crises.

"We are focused on saving lives. At this crucial hour, I urge everyone to support the ongoing efforts instead of making irresponsible statements," he added. (ANI)

