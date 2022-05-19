Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI): Telangana government has sanctioned 100 crore rupees, for the welfare fund of advocates which will benefit 25,000 advocates across the state.

Under the schemes launched, the family of an advocate will get an accidental insurance amount of Rs 10 lakh in the event of the unfortunate demise of the advocate.

Manik Prabhu Goud Advocate talking to ANI said, "At the time of Telangana agitation, Advocates had actively participated and fought for the separate state. After the separation of state, the Telangana government fixed 100 crores rupees for the Advocate welfare. The government has formed the Telangana Advocate welfare trust and appointed Advocate General as a chairman for this trust and choose 18 advocates for the welfare advisory board and fixed 100 crores rupees, eight crores interest comes from 100 crore, using the interest money 25,000 Advocates given Heath cards in Telangana state.

"Recently at the time of the Pandemic, most of the advocates have utilized this health card and befitted from this. After the Telangana Government came into power they gave us identity and helped the advocates we are very happy with this government and the welfare schemes providing for advocates," he added.

"He further added at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, 10,000 advocates benefited from the government. 20,000 rupees for every advocate given by the government, who has suffered from COVID-19," he stated.

M Venkata Ramana Yadav told ANI, "The advocates who were the backbone of Telangana agitation were the frontrunner from 2011 to 2015. So many advocates lost their lives. Some of the advocates lost their livelihood. The courts were closed due to Telangana's agitation. Many of the advocates lost their lives due to several reasons including COVID-19."

"We thank one and all once again the Hon'ble CM for bringing the several health schemes of the advocates. And they have invested 100 crores for the welfare of the advocates. We want to thank the Hon'ble CM of Telangana on behalf of the Telangana advocates association," he added.

M.S Tirumala told ANI, "The advocates who are availing of the benefits of the health schemes provided to them are very happy. I want to thank Chandrasekhar on behalf of all the advocates Under the schemes launched, the family of an advocate will get an accidental insurance amount of 10 lakh in the event of the unfortunate demise of the advocate," (ANI)

