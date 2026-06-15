India News | Telangana Govt Set to Distribute Uniforms, School Kit in New Academic Year

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Telangana State government has planned to introduce reforms to strengthen the education sector in the new academic year 2026-2027.

As per a press release, the government has made arrangements to distribute school uniforms, branded shoes, socks, neck ties, belts and also bed material to all students studying in government schools and residential schools, including Kasturba Gandhi, BC, SC, ST, and Minority residential schools.

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The quality of the material used to stitch uniforms and other essentials will be equal to that of corporate and private schools provided to the students. High-quality fabric is being used for uniforms for long-term use.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already directed the officials concerned to give priority to the quality of fabric and stitching uniforms.

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On the instructions of the CM, the required fabric has been procured from the renowned organisation Mafatlal. A standard procedure was adopted to maintain quality in the purchase of uniforms, school bags, shoes, socks, ties, belts, and bedding materials, as well as plates, glasses, and bowls.

Previously, the School Education Department and the various residential school societies procured and distributed these supplies independently, which caused inconsistencies and occasional errors. To overcome such issues and ensure uniformity in procurement and distribution, the government has introduced a centralised procurement system this year.

According to the release, the state government was spending Rs 687.78 crore to distribute uniforms and other essential materials to all students enrolled in the government-run educational institutions. The Chief Minister considers spending on education to be not an expense but an investment for future generations.

The state government has issued orders to procure 2.97 crore meters of fabric to provide two sets of uniforms to a total of 27 lakh students. Mafatlal Company was supplying 2.41 crore meters, while the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TGSCO) is supplying 55.32 lakh meters. The uniforms will be provided in light blue, dark blue, white, plain maroon, and maroon checks.

Girl students will get a skirt, a Punjabi dress, and a chunni. The government has changed the colours of the uniform. Day scholars will wear light blue tops and dark blue bottoms, while students in residential schools will wear maroon-check tops and maroon bottoms.

Women's groups have been entrusted with the responsibility of stitching uniforms. The groups are equipped with the capacity to stitch between 75,000 and 1,00,000 uniforms per day. The government was paying Rs 75 for stitching each uniform. Two pairs of uniforms are being provided to approximately 27 lakh students. The government's initiative is expected to generate an income of over Rs 40 crore for women's groups.

For the first time in the state's history, the government is providing kits containing high-quality materials to students studying in government schools. These kits include uniforms, as well as white shoes and white socks. Previously, shoes were provided only to students in BC residential schools. This time, the state government is providing shoes to students across all types of school management, the release said.

Additionally, the government will provide comprehensive kits to students in BC, SC, ST, and minority residential schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and urban residential schools. These kits will include a belt, ID card, tie, school bag, shoes (black and white, with socks), bedding materials, a plate, glass, bowl, trunk box, PT dress, night dress, and a tracksuit.

For the first time, the state government will provide tracksuits and nightwear to students in minority residential schools. Similarly, students in government schools and model schools will receive black shoes and belts from the government for the first time.

CM Revanth Reddy also decided to distribute college bags, belts, ties, black shoes, and socks to approximately 2,00,000 students in junior colleges.

Textbooks and notebooks were already supplied to government schools and residential schools. Distribution will be completed in a week.

The release said that the TGSCO, Telangana Leather Industries Promotion Corporation (TGLIPC), and the Telangana Trade Promotion Corporation (TGTPC) were also awarded contracts to supply the material. The state government introduced a transparent national e-tendering process for the procurement of all materials. The government rebutted the opposition parties' allegations.

25 per cent to 30 per cent of the uniform and bedding orders were given to the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TGSCO). This allocation includes 25 per cent of the uniform fabric (approximately 56 lakh meters), 100 per cent of the blankets (6,49,381), 3 lakh bedsheets, and 2.29 lakh carpets. This order will generate income for handloom weavers. The state government has entrusted the order for ties, belts, and ID cards to the TGLIPC. This order is set to strengthen the corporation financially.

The government's initiative will generate income for various workers under the TGLIPC, including women who stitch uniforms, handloom weavers who produce blankets and carpets, and artisans who manufacture belts and other accessories supplied by the government to students.

During the previous government, the School Education Department and individual residential school societies independently handled the procurement and distribution of uniforms and other supplies. Numerous irregularities came to light due to a lack of uniformity, the release noted.

A group of syndicates exploited the system by supplying substandard fabrics and materials to make huge profits. To curb these irregularities, the state government has introduced a centralised procurement system for the first time this year. Uniforms and other essentials will be supplied to all students simultaneously without any delay. (ANI)

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