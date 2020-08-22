Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Terming fire at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in which nine persons lost their lives as unfortunate, BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Saturday said that the Telangana government must set up an inquiry to uncover the reasons behind the mishap.

Rao expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased.

Also Read | Pakistan Imposes Sanctions on 26/11 Mumbai Attack Masterminds Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Saeed, Puts Financial Curbs on 88 Terror Outfits Fearing FATF Blacklist.

"The state government should inquire into the incident. It is a major fire mishap and a part of Telangana is relying on that particular power station. The government must pay compensation to the affected families and provide government jobs to eligible family members of the victims," Rao said.

He said ten persons were also injured in the incident.

Also Read | Lava Pulse Feature Phone Launched; Priced in India at Rs 1,949.

"On behalf of the BJP, we pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Such an incident in a very vital installation is a very serious matter. To prevent future mishaps, the government should take measures and inquire properly through higher authorities. Those responsible for the mishap should be punished according to law," Rao said.

Nine persons who were trapped inside Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station (SLBHP), lost their lives. A massive fire broke out inside the powerhouse on Thursday night. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)