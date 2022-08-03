Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday interacted with students of various state universities to understand their problems and assured them that she would bring their issues to the notice of the authorities concerned and find solutions.

During the interaction with the students of state universities and colleges in Telangana, she said the students should have "minimum amenities like food and accommodation of minimum standards" to enable them to pursue their studies.

A good job or a vocation after education should also be ensured to the students, she said.

Students from various universities and colleges across Telangana submitted their representations and spoke about the problems they are facing in the universities, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

The Governor patiently heard the problems of every student who came to Raj Bhavan thereby giving them moral support, it said. She assured them that she would bring all their problems to the notice of the authorities concerned and find solutions.

As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the university students were advised to participate in an essay writing competition organised by Raj Bhavan to improve their innovation and imaginative skills, it said.

On the occasion, the Governor distributed national flags to the students and urged them to hoist it on their houses from August 13 to 15.

Soundararajan also urged the students to educate common people about the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations and see that they also participate in the campaign in a big way.

