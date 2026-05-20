India News | Telangana Guv Shukla Encourages Yuva Sangam Delegates to Become Ambassadors of National Unity

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, interacted with a youth delegation from Maharashtra visiting the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati under Yuva Sangam.

According to the Ministry of Education, the delegation, led by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, is participating in a series of immersive academic, cultural, and experiential engagements aimed at strengthening inter-state understanding and youth connect across India.

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Addressing the students on Monday, Shukla highlighted the importance of youth engagement in nation-building and underscored the role of cultural understanding and inter-state collaboration in strengthening India's unity in diversity. He noted that initiatives such as Yuva Sangam create meaningful opportunities for young citizens to connect with different regions, cultures, and traditions, thereby fostering emotional integration and national harmony.

The Governor appreciated the role of Yuva Sangam in promoting people-to-people connections and enabling students to experience India's cultural richness and developmental achievements firsthand. He encouraged the delegates to carry forward the spirit of mutual respect, learning, and collaboration as ambassadors of national integration, the Ministry said.

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During their visit, the delegation engaged with faculty members, researchers, innovators, and students at IIT Tirupati, gaining exposure to cutting-edge scientific research, academic excellence, and technological advancements. They also experienced the vibrant cultural heritage and traditions of Southern India through cultural interactions and community engagement activities.

Launched by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Yuva Sangam Phase VI seeks to strengthen national unity, cultural harmony, and emotional integration through immersive educational and cultural exchanges. The initiative brings together participants from 22 paired States and Union Territories, creating pathways for a deeper understanding of India's diversity, innovation ecosystems, and shared aspirations for nation-building. (ANI)

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