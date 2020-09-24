Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered re-postmortem of three Maoists, a day after they were killed in an "exchange of fire" between the ultras and police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the state.

The court, after hearing a lunch motion moved by advocate V Raghunath directed the state government to arrange for the autopsy by a forensic expert from MGM Hospital in Warangal.

When the state Advocate General pointed out that the bodies of the slain Maoists had already been handed over to the kin, the court directed the government to retrieve them and conduct re-postmortem at Bhadrachalam Area hospital.

Petitioner Prof Gaddam Laxman alleged that the action of the police was "illegal and arbitrary."

The exchange of fire took place on Wednesday around 7 PM at some hillocks in Chennapuram forest area under Charla police station limits during combing operations, police had said.

Two women were among the deceased.

