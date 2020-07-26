Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC), issued a notice to call for a report from the Government Chest Hospital after the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President Ponnam Prabhakar complained about a COVID-19 patient's death due to the negligence of the said hospital.

A COVID-19 patent who died on June 26 recorded a selfie-video for his parents before his demise. The deceased had alleged, in the video, that Government Chest Hospital doctors had removed his oxygen without his consent, due to which he was unable to breathe.

Speaking to ANI, Prabhakar said that the state government is not providing facilities to COVID-19 patients.

"Today there is no value to a man's life in Telangana. No proper facilities are being provided. Recently, when there was a power cut at the state-run Gandhi Hospital, they said there is no diesel in the generator for an alternate supply. This kind of irresponsibility is taking place here," said Prabhakar.

He added that he approached the TSHRC in the hopes that it will take serious action against the government so that in the future, patients will be treated properly.

The TSHRC, in its notice to the Chest Hospital, has asked the Superintendent of the hospital to submit a report by July 30 regarding the patient's death. TSHRC will further consider the matter on the same day, at 10.30 am, and take "action as it deemed proper". (ANI)

