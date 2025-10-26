Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): Former MLC and Telangana Jagruti President K Kavitha began her 'Jagruti Janam Bata' (padyatra) from Nizamabad to meet the farmers and understand the challenges they face. She is also expected to meet intellectuals in every district.

K Kavitha was warmly welcomed by the locals, who also participated in large numbers in the tour. The tour will take place in all 33 districts and 119 constituencies across the state.

"We have started the Telangana-wide tour starting from Nizamabad. Here, we hope to reach out to farmers who are suffering due to the government's neglect and understand their issues. We will also meet intellectuals from Telangana to understand where Nizamabad's progress has stalled and how to move it forward. We will continue to meet people from all constituencies of Nizamabad. My tour will touch all 33 districts and all 119 constituencies across Telangana..." she told ANI.

Meanwhile, K Kavitha also paid tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial in Gun Park, Hyderabad. As per the party's official statement, K Kavitha called out the government, stating that they have failed the families of the martyrs.

"Many became martyrs during the Telangana movement. It is through their sacrifices that we achieved Telangana... We should also consider the current situation of the activists who fought relentlessly during the movement... We ourselves stated in the Assembly that 1,200 people became martyrs for Telangana. However, we have not given them the respect they deserve, nor have we provided adequate respect to their families.... We promised Rs. 10 lakh and a job for every family, but provided this only to 580 families... justice is still pending for thousands of others... Although I was not a minister during the ten years of BRS governance, I continued as an MP and MLC. At that time, I urged in internal forums to provide financial support to the martyrs' families in some form... I should have fought harder for you..." she stated.

She further said that this is the core reason for the Janam Bata program. She will meet the intellectuals in every district to figure out where the development has stalled. (ANI)

