Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao gave a call for protest at all district headquarters tomorrow against the Centre's malicious and misinformation campaign about the implementation of the Employment Guarantee Scheme in Telangana.

Terming the Central Government's action as vengeful, KTR said that the construction of agri-produce drying platforms under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) benefits farmers.

The Party's Working President reminded that the Centre has allowed States with coastal lines to build fish drying platforms under the MGNREGS.

KTR lamented that the Centre did not heed Telangana's request despite bringing this to its notice.

He said that the Centre is spreading misinformation by stating that the construction of the drying platforms is the diversion of MGNREGS funds. KTR said that the Central government served a notice to the State asking to return Rs 151 crore spent on the construction of dry platforms under the scheme.

He said that the Central government is bent on maligning, and conspiring against the Telangana government without considering benefits such as works accrue to farmers.

KTR said that multiple requests sent by Telangana Government and BRS to Central Government on integrating agriculture and allied activities with the Employment Guarantee Scheme were not considered favourably.

He said that at a time when employment opportunities have come down after COVID and the rural economy is in crisis, the Centre reduced funds allotted to the NREGS Scheme and imposed various rules. With this, he said, the Narendra Modi-led government prevented the construction of 79,000 more drying platforms with Rs 750 crores by Telangana State.

Questioning what is wrong if the Employment Guarantee Scheme benefits farmers, KTR reiterated the demand to include agriculture and allied works in the Scheme.

BRS working President said that this will be of help to farmers as the hike in prices of fertilizers and fuel have increased the investment cost in farming.

He said that with pioneering schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and round-the-clock free power, Telangana is a role model to the country in the agriculture sector.

"Modi-led Central government is attributing ill intentions to the State Government's efforts to further strengthen the sector," KTR said.

BRS working President gave a call to all leaders and members of the Party to stage protests at district headquarters against Centre's discriminatory attitude towards Telangana. (ANI)

