India News | Telangana: KTR Slams Congress Govt over Move to Install Prepaid Electricity Meters, Alleges Conspiracy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticised the Congress government's decision to introduce prepaid electricity meters in the state and to install meters on agricultural pump sets.

He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had taken this decision to eventually abolish free electricity in the state and hand over the power sector to private companies under the guise of prepaid meters.

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KT Rama Rao said the Congress government was conspiring to remove free electricity for farmers by installing meters on agricultural motors. He also alleged that Congress plans to replace existing household electricity meters with prepaid meters in every home. He said the state cabinet had decided yesterday to replace all existing meters with prepaid meters. According to him, prepaid meters would be introduced for agriculture in both villages and towns.

KTR called upon people to "remove the fuses" of the Congress party before prepaid meters are brought into every home and before meters are installed on agricultural motors. He urged the public to revolt against what he called Congress's conspiracies in the power sector.

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He reminded people that before the elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had warned that free electricity would disappear if Congress came to power. KTR recalled that KCR had warned that meters would be installed on motors and that the power sector would eventually be handed over to private companies through prepaid meters.

KTR said it was unfortunate that the Congress government was bringing prepaid meters to Telangana despite public opposition to them across the country. He also said that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allegedly pressured the previous government to install prepaid meters and even withheld loans worth ₹30,000 crore, KCR resisted and refused to implement the meters.

However, KT Rama Rao claimed that the Congress government has now decided to install all prepaid meters within the next three months. He said existing meters would be removed and replaced with prepaid electricity meters similar to prepaid mobile recharge systems. According to him, the only purpose behind this move is to end free electricity and hand over electricity companies to corporates.

KTR said people are extremely angry with the Congress party and would teach it a strong lesson whenever elections are held. He accused Congress of making reckless promises and engaging in corruption and misgovernance at every step.

He said that even after nearly half of its five-year term, the Congress government had failed to deliver anything substantial to either the people or the state. He added that public dissatisfaction with the government's policies, administrative failures, and corruption was growing and that voters would certainly respond strongly in future elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)