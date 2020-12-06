Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): Extending Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) support to farmers' Bharat Bandh call against the farm laws, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday said that he along with other ministers will conduct a 'rasta roko' (block the roads) on the National Highways on December 8.

Speaking to the media, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KTR stated that he will request people of Telangana to close their business from 10 am to 12 pm on December 8.

"Our Party has opposed the farmers bills in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha. Now at Hastinapuram (in Hyderabad) and Delhi, the farmers are on a massive protest on the roads in the cold weather against these laws. We salute the farmers who have united for this cause. TRS has decided to support the Bharat Bandh announced by the farmers union. We urged all the TRS workers and leaders to stand in support of the farmers and their unions. This protest is against the black laws brought by the Central government," Rao said.

The Minister alleged that the farm laws are the Central government's "plot to formulate these "black laws", which will "ensure that the farmer will not get minimum support price (MSP) and let the agriculture sector go into the hands of corporates."

Rao said that he will request the people of Telangana to close their business for two hours to support the farmers who are protesting against the "black laws".

"I urge all the transporters of goods and other delivery agents to support the bandh and halt services from 10 am to 12 pm. I along with other ministers and party leaders will conduct 'Rasta Roko' on the National Highways in support of Bharat Bandh on 8 December. All MLA's and MP's will take part in this protest in two ways, by closing business and services for two hours and the other way is 'Rasta Roko' on National Highways," he added.

After the fifth round of talks remained inconclusive with farmers' leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the newly enacted three farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

