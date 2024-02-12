Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution that the Government of Telangana shall not handover control of common projects to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) unless the conditions put forth by the state have been fulfilled.

Telangana Minister for Irrigation and Food & Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy moved the resolution in the Telangana Legislative Assembly today.

Elaborate discussions took place in the house on the issue where Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Telangana DCM Bhatti Vikramarka, BRS MLA Harish Rao, BJP MLA Maheshwar Reddy, CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and others talked on the resolution.

The resolution stated that in view of the historical injustice and the current situation the house hereby resolves that the Government of Telangana shall not handover control of common projects to KRMB unless the conditions put forth by the state have been fulfilled.

The conditions stated that water sharing between AP and Telangana shall be on the basis of the catchment area, drought-prone area, basin population and cultivable area and also in-basin needs shall be met first on priority as per KWDT-I.

The further conditions that have been put by the state stated that the Srisailam project was sanctioned as Hydro-electric project by Planning Commission in 1962 for supplying 264 TMC to Nagarjunasagar project. Accordingly, MDDL of Srisailam shall be +830 ft as per KWDT-I Award.

Outside basin diversions from Srisailam reservoir shall be limited to 34 TMC (15 TMC for Chennai water supply and 19 TMC for SRBC) which were approved by CWC.

"The use towards drinking water shall be reckoned as 20 per cent of drawal towards consumptive use as stipulated by KWDT-I. States shall be permitted to carryover water to the next year as per KWDT-I and shall not be accounted as use in the next year account. Unauthorized construction of projects/expansions/new components diverting Krishna water to outside basin shall not be permitted strictly unless approved by CWC/MoWR," stated further conditions that have been put by the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)