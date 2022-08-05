Hyderabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Congress MLA from Telangana Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who has recently quit the party, would be joining the BJP on August 21, the saffron party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Friday.

Also Read | UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 611 MO Ayurveda Posts At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Rajagopal Reddy met top BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday and expressed his desire to join the party, he said.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Bill Introduced To Include Rajasthani Language in Constitution's 8th Schedule.

Kumar invited AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju, who quit Congress today, to join the BJP.

Dasoju had earlier worked in the ABVP, the state BJP president told reporters on Friday night during his ongoing 'padayatra' near Bhongir.

Kumar, who is also an MP, expressed confidence that BJP would win the bypoll to be held to Munugode assembly seat in view of Rajagopal Reddy's resignation.

Reddy recently quit Congress and had said he would seek time from the Assembly Speaker to submit his resignation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)