Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rains at some places along with heavy rains in one or two places in the next three days, an official from the weather department predicted on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Director at Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, Naga Ratna said, "At present, the weather situation indicates that the trough from North interior Karnataka to north Madhya Maharashtra is at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over the north Konkan and neighbourhood to Jharkhand at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains at a few places and in one or two places heavy rains in the next three days."

"Hailstorms and heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Kamareddy districts of Telangana. Heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri of Telangana," he added.

The Director further predicted that the rain is likely to intensify in the Northeast districts of Mahabubabad and other districts during the next two to three days.

"Thereafter the system of the trough is likely to move towards the east, light to moderate rains are likely to shift to northeast districts and rains are likely to intensify in Northeast districts of Mehboobabad, Warangal urban-rural, Jogulamba Gadwal, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Karim Nagar, Jaigitial, Mancheriyal and adjoining areas during next 2 to 3 days," Ratna said.

Local forecast for Hyderabad city and neighbourhood for the next 24 hours predicted a cloudy sky. (ANI)

