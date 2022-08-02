Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 1,054 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload in the state to 8,21,671, a health department bulletin said. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 396 cases followed by 60 each in Ranga Reddy district and Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

A total of 795 people recuperated from the infectious disease today taking the total recoveries to 8,11,568. The number of active cases was 5,992, the bulletin said. A total of 44,202 samples were tested today and the total number of people examined till date was 3,65,87,821. The case fatality rate was 0.50 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.77 per cent.

