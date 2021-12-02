Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,76,376, while the death toll rose to 3,995 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 77, followed by Ranga Reddy (12) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 137 people recovered from the infectious disease on Thursday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,68,701.

The number of active cases was 3,680, the bulletin said.

It said 36,883 samples were tested and the total number tested till date was 2,86,59,827.

The samples tested per million population was 7,70,011.

The case fatality rate was 0.59 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.86 per cent.

