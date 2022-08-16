Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 406 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,29,873.

The highest number of cases was reported in Hyderabad district with 177.

A Health department bulletin said 494 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,22,667. The recovery rate rose to 99.13 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 27,348 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 3,095.

