Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI): Telangana reported 593 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.70 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,458, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 119, followed by Rangareddy (61) and Medchal Malkajgiri (55), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on November 29.

As many as10,022 patients are under treatment and33,040 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 54.53 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.46 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.74 per cent, while it was 93.8 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

