Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 605 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,27,383.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Assam Sold Over 53 Lakh National Flags Worth Rs 16 Crore.

The highest number of cases were reported in Hyderabad district with 231.

Also Read | World Lion Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Efforts of Big Cat Conservationists, Says ‘India Will Always Be Vibrant Home for Grand Asiatic Lion’.

A health department bulletin said 992 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,18,552. The recovery rate rose to 98.93 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 38,031 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 4,720.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)