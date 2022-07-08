Hyderabad, Jul 8 (PTI) New COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana on Friday with 608 fresh infections being reported, pushing the tally to 8,05,137 so far.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 329, followed by neighbouring districts of Ranga Reddy (67) and Medchal Malkajgiri (54).

A Health Department bulletin said 459 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 7,95,880 till date.

The recovery rate fell to 98.85 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 28,055 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 5,146.

