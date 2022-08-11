Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday recorded 612 new covid-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 8,27,995.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Andhra Pradesh Women Ministers Tie Rakhi to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 268.

Also Read | Vedic Scriptures Like Manusmriti Give Respect to Women, Says Delhi High Court Justice Prathiba Singh.

A health department bulletin said 1,061 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,19,613.

The recovery rate rose to 98.99 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 39,413 samples were tested on Thursday.

The number of active cases was 4,271.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)