Hyderabad, Jul 23 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday reported 652 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,13,772.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 297.

A health department bulletin said 627 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,04,950. The recovery rate stood at 98.92 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 33,017 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases was 4,711.

