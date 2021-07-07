Hyderabad, July 7 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday reported 772 COVID-19 cases, takingthe tally to over 6.29 lakh while the toll stood at 3,710 with seven casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 88, followed by Khammam (86) and Nalgonda (57) districts, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases was11,472.

The total number of cases in the state stood at6,29,054, while total recoveries was 6,13,872 after 748 people were cured.

Over 1.10 lakh samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.93 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 5.20 lakh, the bulletin said.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.58 per cent, compared to 97.15 per cent for the rest of the country.

A separate release said over one crore people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 18 lakh got their second jab too.

Meanwhile, a section of nurses who were recruited on a temporary basis staged protests here, alleging that they were removed unceremoniously.

Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education earlier said 1,640 nurses were appointed purely on a temporary basis as the recruitment for permanent ones were getting delayed.

About 1,100 posts were filled by the government and as many temporary nurses were removed.

The agitating nurses were clearly told at the time of recruitment that their posts were purely on a temporarybasis and they would have no claim on the job in future, Reddy said.

