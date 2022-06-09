Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): The five-day Mahayagya of Sri Rajyalaxmi Sameta Sri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy temple constructed by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC K Kavitha concluded on Thursday with Maha Kumba Prokahsna.

Kavitha and her husband Anil Kumar along with their family performed the Yagya started with Dhwaja Sthamba Pratishta with all the rituals and Prana Pratishtha of the idols followed by the installation of Lord Laxmi Narsimha Swamy's idol in the temple.

"In presence of our family, loved ones and with immense faith, love and gratitude, we welcome Sri Rajyalaxmi Sameta Sri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy at CH Kondur in Nandipet Mandal of Nizamabad. Praying for the well-being and prosperity of all," Kavitha said in a tweet.

The rituals also included Chandan Abhishek, followed by Punyakaavacha, and Vishakvesa Aradhana in traditional South Indian culture.

Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha and her family held and performed Maha Kumbhabhishekam from June 4 to June 9, 2022, as the temple opened its doors for pilgrims at CH Kondur in the large presence of devotees.

Performed under the guidance of Vedamurti Lakshmi Narasimha devotee, Veda Bhargava Narasimha Swamiji and other religious scholars from June 4 to June 9, 2022, in five nights of Agama Shastra.

Homams were performed for Shilamaya and Lohamaya idols, Dwajasthambham, and yantra prathishta, along with consecration ceremonies like Maha kumbhabhishekam were carried out for the last five days.

Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha also performed the Narasimha Havanam for the last five days and on the fifth day, the wife of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and mother of MLC Kavitha performed and participated in the rituals.

The Maha Poornahuti was held today in the morning at 6 am, followed by Maha Kumbha Prokshana.

The installation of idols, Shanti Kalyanam and Mahadashirvachanam marked the conclusion of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by various devotees and public figures including the MPs BB Patil, Santosh Kumar, all the MLA's and MLCs from the erstwhile Nizamabad district. (ANI)

