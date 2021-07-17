Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], July 17 (ANI): In continuation of a last month's crackdown on an Alprazolam drug manufacturing and trafficking network spanning the states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Hyderabad arrested one person involved in manufacturing of spurious liquor out of the contraband and seized over Rs 4 lakh cash from his possession.

The accused identified as Baddigari Pandu Goud, was arrested on July 2 by NCB Andhra and Karnataka on the basis of secret and reliable information, from Shadnagar in Mahbubnagar, Telangana. Apart from Rs 4.83 lakh cash proceeds acquired from the illegal sale of spurious toddy, a total of 150 gms of Alprazolam was recovered after a search of his house, the NCB said.

On interrogation of Goud, it was found that he procured the contraband from S Bhaskar, the main conspirator arrested in NCB Bangalore Case in which 91.3 kgs of Alprazolam was seized at a factory in Bidar, Karnataka.

Goud told NCB that he has been for the past eight years involved in the trade of spurious toddy, which he made using alprazolam and other chemicals. During interrogation, he revealed details of several such spurious toddy shops who were involved in this racket, the NCB Hyderabad said.

NCB has also taken up this matter with other state agencies of Telangana for further investigation and action against this spurious toddy seller in the state of Telangana.

In the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Alprazolam is widely used as a cutting agent for illicit toddy. Alprazolam laced toddy is very dangerous and causes serious health complications, including death. However, the same is largely trafficked illegally for recreational usage worldwide.

Illegal manufacturing and trafficking of Alprazolam is a cause of concern for law enforcement agencies. Alprazolam is a psychotropic substance belonging to the benzodiazepines class, which are anti-depressants. (ANI)

