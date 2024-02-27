Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Hyderabad police have arrested a man for allegedly duping people of money by creating fake social media accounts in the names of IAS, IPS officers, MPs, MLAs, and doctors, said the police on Tuesday.

"The Hyderabad police received a complaint that several fake social media IDs were found in the name of CV Anand, IPS. The person associated with the accounts was allegedly sending inappropriate messages to people and asking for money," said the police.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: HSC Student Dies by Suicide After College Seniors Strip Him Naked, Record His Nude Video in Murbad; Five Arrested.

In this regard, the Cyber Cell, Hyderabad registered a case and initiated a probe, added the police.

"Upon investigation, the accused, identified as Jafru (22), was nabbed and four mobile phones were recovered from his possession," said the police.

Also Read | Nagaland Budget 2024: CM Neiphiu Rio Presents State Budget for FY 2024-25 in Legislative Assembly.

Further probes are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)