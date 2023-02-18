Medak (Telangana) [India], February 18 (ANI): AIMIM MLA Kausar Moinuddin has demanded action against police personnel in Medak allegedly involved in the assault on a man in custody who later died.

Moinuddin reached Medak today to attend the final rites of Qadeer, who allegedly died after being beaten in police custody. The Karwan MLA also met with the Medak SP and submitted a letter to take action and dismiss the police personnel involved in the incident.

According to the Medak DSP, there was a chain snatching incident in Medak after which they registered a case as an unknown offender. Later after finding possible suspects, they caught Qadeer.

He said, "Later, he got sick on 8th February and was admitted to a government hospital. He was then taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad and further shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he died. Now, an issue has been raised on the allegation that he died due to police beating. An inquiry is going on and the SI and two constables have been transferred."

The Telangana DGP in regard to the incident has directed IGP Chandrasekher Reddy to start an investigation to a senior officer of Kamareddy District. The IGP will supervise the investigation.

"His wife says Mohammed Qadeer was beaten up badly and also subjected to third-degree methods and during the treatment he released a video saying three policemen, Rajshekar, Sub Inspector, Prashant, Constable, and Pavan Kumar badly tortured him," Moinuddin claimed.

The MLA's letter further stated, "The deceased belongs to a poor family and he left behind his wife and three children, he was the only bread earner in the family. Hence I on behalf of my party AIMIM demand Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia and a government job for his wife and issue the necessary order."

"Also I request you to kindly allot 2BHK flat for his family and oblige," his letter added. (ANI)

